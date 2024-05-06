Create New Account
EMERGENCY ALERT !! Russia invades US airbase in Niger & orders the Amercians to leave !
The Prisoner
9099 Subscribers
454 views
Published 19 hours ago

THIS IS UNPRESIDENTED... RUSSIA INVADES A US BASE AND ORDERS THE AMERICANS TO LEAVE

https://leohohmann.com/2024/05/03/breaking-news-russian-troops-enter-us-base-in-niger-order-americans-out/ https://warnews247.gr/diethnh/afrikh/apokathhlwsh-twn-hpa-efodos-rwsikwn-dunamewn-se-amerikanikh-bash-ston-nighra-h-bash-einai-pleon-rwsikh-apoxwrhste-amesa/

Russian troops enter base housing US military in Niger, US official says

https://www.reuters.com/world/africa/russian-troops-enter-base-housing-us-military-niger-us-official-says-2024-05-02/

Mirrored - OFF GRID DESERT FARMING NEWS WITH PAUL & ADRIENNE

Thanks to John M for Link


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

russianigerus airbase

