What’s the Secret to Impacting Children’s Faith?
The Daniel Collins
The Daniel Collins
20 followers
2 months ago

Discover the heartfelt stories and transformative wisdom of children’s ministry veterans Ghyslaine Iles and Marijke De Riggs, who’ve dedicated 30 years to nurturing young hearts. In this powerful conversation, they reveal:

    The emotional moment a girl from their Bible club in Cahill broke down in tears, asking, “Why did you leave us?”—a testament to their lifelong impact.

    How technology has reshaped ministry—from flannel boards to YouTube—and creative ways to keep children engaged today.

    Hilarious yet profound lessons, like the Jonah and the fish vomit dilemma, and how a 4-year-old’s prayer about angels left them speechless.

    Why home spiritual growth is foundational (Proverbs 22:6) and how churches can support families in raising faithful children.

    Strategies to overcome modern challenges like competing with media platforms and making Bible stories unforgettable.

Perfect for parents, Sunday school teachers, and church volunteers, this video will inspire you to deepen your impact on the next generation!

Keywords
youth ministrychristian educationcreation storyjonah and the whaledeuteronomy 6children ministrybible club impactteaching children about godsunday school inspirationchristian parentingfaith at homebible stories for kidschildren spiritual growthtechnology in ministryproverbs 22 6church volunteersemotional ministry storiesveteran teachersimpactful bible lessonsnurturing young hearts
