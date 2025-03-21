BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Donald Trump has taken office and is threatening tariffs against Canada and against Mexico
KevinJJohnston
KevinJJohnstonCheckmark Icon
284 followers
32 views • 1 month ago

Donald Trump has taken office and is threatening tariffs against Canada and against mexico. Trump despises Trudeau and Trump understands how much of a threat the Canadian government is to the United States. Trump talked about putting 25% tariffs on Canadian products and he is going to do it


this coupled with the useless Canadian economy means that the Canadian dollar is going to continue to drop in value. there is positively no reason to keep your money in Canadian dollars and because the can of Revenue Agency is chasing everybody's bank accounts, there's no reason to keep your money in canada.


I will get bank accounts open for you here in Panama and help you move all of your wealth into the country where it will be safe from the devalued Canadian dollar and the Canada Revenue agency.


get a hold of me right now at Www.kevinjjohnston.com


#canadarevenueagency #cra #Alberta #edmonton #Calgary #canadapolitics #income #panama #corporatetx #incometax

Keywords
moneytaxesdebts
