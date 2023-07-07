UN Plotting to Seize Global Emergency Powers

Last March United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres proposed the establishment of a global Emergency Platform to respond to and manage future global crisis such as another pandemic. The Emergency Platform proposal will be presented to the Summit of the Future scheduled for 2024.





Mr. Guterres said the global emergency platform would promote a global response based on solidarity and equity. The platform would consist of a set of protocols that national governments, corporations, and NGOs would implement in the event of a worldwide disaster, pandemic, or calamity.





According to the UN chief, his global Emergency Platform scheme has garnered the support of President Joe Biden.





Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 7/7/23





