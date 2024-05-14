Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Republican House members suggest laws sending campus protesters to Gaza
channel image
The Prisoner
9107 Subscribers
Shop now
57 views
Published Yesterday

A group of House Republicans led by Rep. Andy Ogles (R-TN) introduced a pair of bills Wednesday that would send anti-Israel protesters and others to Gaza or cancel visas if they are convicted of a crime on a college campus.

The Study Abroad Act will cancel visas for those who have been arrested “for rioting or unlawful protest” or for establishing, participating, or promoting an encampment on college campuses since Oct. 7, 2023 — the date of Hamas’s invasion of Israel.

Just in case anyone was in any doubt who controls the USA.

Further Info:

College anti-Israel agitators would be sent to Gaza under new House GOP bill

https://www.thetruthseeker.co.uk/?p=287477

Mirrored - The Washington Examiner


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/



Keywords
zionistpuppetrep andy ogles

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket