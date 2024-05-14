Republican House members suggest laws sending campus protesters to Gaza

A group of House Republicans led by Rep. Andy Ogles (R-TN) introduced a pair of bills Wednesday that would send anti-Israel protesters and others to Gaza or cancel visas if they are convicted of a crime on a college campus.
The Study Abroad Act will cancel visas for those who have been arrested “for rioting or unlawful protest” or for establishing, participating, or promoting an encampment on college campuses since Oct. 7, 2023 — the date of Hamas’s invasion of Israel.
Just in case anyone was in any doubt who controls the USA.
Further Info:College anti-Israel agitators would be sent to Gaza under new House GOP bill
https://www.thetruthseeker.co.uk/?p=287477
Mirrored - The Washington Examiner
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.