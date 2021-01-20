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Mass civil disobedience is spreading
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880 views • January 20, 2021
Dave Cullen, January 20, 2021
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Sources: https://computingforever.com/2021/01/20/mass-civil-disobedience-is-spreading/
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If you're struggling to play this video because Bitchute is under relentless attack, watch it here on Gab TV: https://tv.gab.com/channel/davecullen/view/mass-civil-disobedience-is-spreading-60082e36fa5a5e603025079d
or on Odysee: https://odysee.com/@ComputingForever:9/Mass-Civil-Disobedience-is-Spreading:9
Support my work here: https://computingforever.com/donate/
Support my work on Subscribe Star: https://www.subscribestar.com/dave-cullen
Follow me on Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/hybM74uIHJKf/
Sources: https://computingforever.com/2021/01/20/mass-civil-disobedience-is-spreading/
http://www.computingforever.com
KEEP UP ON SOCIAL MEDIA:
Gab: https://gab.ai/DaveCullen
Subscribe on Gab TV: https://tv.gab.com/channel/DaveCullen
Buy How is This a Thing Mugs here: https://teespring.com/stores/computing-forever-store
Minds.com: https://www.minds.com/davecullen
Subscribe on Odysee: https://odysee.com/@ComputingForever
Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/ComputingForever
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