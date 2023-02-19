Walter Veith - The Rebellion: The Earth Between Light And Darkness

Please take a seat and join Prof Walter Veith and Henry Stober on exciting journeys through one of the most breathtaking countries on earth: Iceland.
Hardly any other place on earth offers such a spectrum of magnificent nature. A perfect backdrop to record "THE EARTH BETWEEN LIGHT AND DARKNESS".
Did you know that there was a rebellion in heaven?
Prof. Veith gives an impressive account of what took place in the heavens before the creation of our planet. This rebellion brought a dramatic change for the whole universe. It is about nothing less than life or death, future or hopelessness.
Walter Veith is an experienced speaker from South Africa. He travels to numerous places around the world with his selected lectures. Thereby he has helped numerous people to get a better understanding of the important topic of "THE GREAT CONFLICT BETWEEN LIGHT AND DARKNESS".
Donation Options
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/clashofminds
Other Donation Options: https://clashofminds.com/about/#donate
Download All Clash Of Minds material: https://downloads.clashofminds.com
