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About "Recipes For Reciprocity" (an interview with the author)
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227 views • February 24, 2021
The Kickstarter campaign was successfully funded! An option for pre-ordering the book is now available on the official website here: recipesforreciprocity.com/shop/preorder/
We live in times when developing a reciprocal relationship with the land where we live is of paramount importance. There is no elected official, institution, guru, priest or any other external force or individual who can do this for you.
The need for a decentralized movement aligned with truth, integrity, symbiosis, compassion, courage and the regenerative capacity of the Earth is Dire. Look around you, fascistic censorship of pertinent scientific data runs rampant on the internet, the consolidation of wealth, farm land and seed companies into the hands of a tiny minority has exponentially accelerated in the past year, propaganda is being prolifically disseminated through news media, "entertainment" programs, the government and all over the internet, lockdowns are forcing/intimidating many to live in stagnant 'bubbles' (which is crippling their innate immunity and health through atrophy on many levels) and forcing countless small businesses to go bankrupt, the central banks are pushing for a "cashless" globally centralized economy and our national governments (working in collaboration with trans-national corporations) are positioning themselves to exert pressure on countless millions to take a dangerous experimental 'vaccine' (made for profit and funded by mentally unhinged psychotic humans).
Do not despair my friends, the night is always darkest right before the dawn and these behavior patterns I described above are those of mentally unstable humans desperate to maintain their crumbling empire. Even if they stop us from boarding planes, going to concerts, shopping at local stores we will never submit to their intended tyranny over our bodies. We can embrace the wisdom of the way of the Satyagraha warrior and apply it to our modern day 'victory gardens'.
We will peacefully and joyfully resist their desperate move to justify the existence of their corrupt empire through creating regenerative oasis's in each of the communities where we live. We will accomplish this through planting regenerative gardens, creating natural medicines with plants/fungi, creating regenerative initiatives (that offer outreach programs to help the young and vulnerable in our communities find their footing) setting up "food is free project(s)", "seeds are free projects", helping each other through challenging times through compassion, kindness, understanding, love, collaboration, symbiosis and moral courage. We will show the oligarchs that we can thrive and exist in peaceful symbiosis with Mother Earth, each other and our fellow non-human beings without their corporations and corrupt degenerative government systems.
We will create such abundance and emergent resilience that it will spill over into the neighborhoods and communities around us, sending ripples out that shift the tide from fear to hope and render their toxic centralized systems of dependence and oppression obsolete to one day leave them behind.
It is for times such as these that Gandhi used Satyagraha – the force of truth to resist unjust laws and empires peacefully and non violently. In nature one of her most innate truths and constants is her irrepressible capacity for regeneration. We can align with this innate facet of the living planet that sustains us and become irrepressible as well.
In order to see a new civilization and way of living take hold and begin to become the norm we must cut our ties to the old ways and begin to live a new way. We must remember what our ancestors were wise enough to understand and forge a close knit relationship with the land we live on. Mother Earth can provide us food, medicine and wisdom on our path to create a brighter future. And it can begin with something as simple as humility and a handful of seeds.
In my book I will be offering helpful tips and techniques for beginners (as well as advanced gardeners) that can help you build good soil with onsite materials, cultivate resilient and productive crops through companion planting, preserve your bountiful harvests through low tech and reliable ancient food preservation methods (such as lactic-acid fermentation) and save seed so you can perpetuate the cycle of abundance.
Recipes For Reciprocity is a distillation of a wide range of topics (eg: https://www.facebook.com/recipesforreciprocity/photos/pcb.2573720812839772/2573687962843057 ) I have studied and techniques I have practiced in the garden for years concentrated into a single book. I created it so people can benefit from having a holistic and practical gardening/recipe book on hand that will help them be prepared for challenging times and also increase their quality of life in the best of times (while simultaneously enabling them to give back to the Earth).
We can make this world a more beautiful place one regenerative garden at a time ❤
We live in times when developing a reciprocal relationship with the land where we live is of paramount importance. There is no elected official, institution, guru, priest or any other external force or individual who can do this for you.
The need for a decentralized movement aligned with truth, integrity, symbiosis, compassion, courage and the regenerative capacity of the Earth is Dire. Look around you, fascistic censorship of pertinent scientific data runs rampant on the internet, the consolidation of wealth, farm land and seed companies into the hands of a tiny minority has exponentially accelerated in the past year, propaganda is being prolifically disseminated through news media, "entertainment" programs, the government and all over the internet, lockdowns are forcing/intimidating many to live in stagnant 'bubbles' (which is crippling their innate immunity and health through atrophy on many levels) and forcing countless small businesses to go bankrupt, the central banks are pushing for a "cashless" globally centralized economy and our national governments (working in collaboration with trans-national corporations) are positioning themselves to exert pressure on countless millions to take a dangerous experimental 'vaccine' (made for profit and funded by mentally unhinged psychotic humans).
Do not despair my friends, the night is always darkest right before the dawn and these behavior patterns I described above are those of mentally unstable humans desperate to maintain their crumbling empire. Even if they stop us from boarding planes, going to concerts, shopping at local stores we will never submit to their intended tyranny over our bodies. We can embrace the wisdom of the way of the Satyagraha warrior and apply it to our modern day 'victory gardens'.
We will peacefully and joyfully resist their desperate move to justify the existence of their corrupt empire through creating regenerative oasis's in each of the communities where we live. We will accomplish this through planting regenerative gardens, creating natural medicines with plants/fungi, creating regenerative initiatives (that offer outreach programs to help the young and vulnerable in our communities find their footing) setting up "food is free project(s)", "seeds are free projects", helping each other through challenging times through compassion, kindness, understanding, love, collaboration, symbiosis and moral courage. We will show the oligarchs that we can thrive and exist in peaceful symbiosis with Mother Earth, each other and our fellow non-human beings without their corporations and corrupt degenerative government systems.
We will create such abundance and emergent resilience that it will spill over into the neighborhoods and communities around us, sending ripples out that shift the tide from fear to hope and render their toxic centralized systems of dependence and oppression obsolete to one day leave them behind.
It is for times such as these that Gandhi used Satyagraha – the force of truth to resist unjust laws and empires peacefully and non violently. In nature one of her most innate truths and constants is her irrepressible capacity for regeneration. We can align with this innate facet of the living planet that sustains us and become irrepressible as well.
In order to see a new civilization and way of living take hold and begin to become the norm we must cut our ties to the old ways and begin to live a new way. We must remember what our ancestors were wise enough to understand and forge a close knit relationship with the land we live on. Mother Earth can provide us food, medicine and wisdom on our path to create a brighter future. And it can begin with something as simple as humility and a handful of seeds.
In my book I will be offering helpful tips and techniques for beginners (as well as advanced gardeners) that can help you build good soil with onsite materials, cultivate resilient and productive crops through companion planting, preserve your bountiful harvests through low tech and reliable ancient food preservation methods (such as lactic-acid fermentation) and save seed so you can perpetuate the cycle of abundance.
Recipes For Reciprocity is a distillation of a wide range of topics (eg: https://www.facebook.com/recipesforreciprocity/photos/pcb.2573720812839772/2573687962843057 ) I have studied and techniques I have practiced in the garden for years concentrated into a single book. I created it so people can benefit from having a holistic and practical gardening/recipe book on hand that will help them be prepared for challenging times and also increase their quality of life in the best of times (while simultaneously enabling them to give back to the Earth).
We can make this world a more beautiful place one regenerative garden at a time ❤
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