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THE SCARIEST ECONOMY IS BEING IGNORED - RETIREMENT CRISIS - DOLLAR ALTERNATIVES -RESTAURANTS IN DEBT
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171 views • January 04, 2022
From Jeremiah Babe
Welcome to the roaring 2022's. Pain and very hard times are coming and they are not to far away. We are all aware of what is happening, we have no real markets as they are all being manipulated. They want you in the dollar. Turkey's inflation is at 36 %, holy crap. A 1964 quarter will buy a gallon of gas.
FOR YOUR PRECIOUS METALS NEEDS SD BULLION IS THE BEST PLACE TO SHOP IT'S WHERE I BUY.
https://sdbullion.com/jbtv
🛑 WEBSITE: https://jeremiahbabe.com
Mirrored from https://youtu.be/zrKiyyJHF0k
Welcome to the roaring 2022's. Pain and very hard times are coming and they are not to far away. We are all aware of what is happening, we have no real markets as they are all being manipulated. They want you in the dollar. Turkey's inflation is at 36 %, holy crap. A 1964 quarter will buy a gallon of gas.
FOR YOUR PRECIOUS METALS NEEDS SD BULLION IS THE BEST PLACE TO SHOP IT'S WHERE I BUY.
https://sdbullion.com/jbtv
🛑 WEBSITE: https://jeremiahbabe.com
Mirrored from https://youtu.be/zrKiyyJHF0k
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