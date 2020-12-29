BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

'You picked a fight with a marine, I will not stop'
Data Dumper
Data Dumper
956 followers
Follow
3
Download MP3
Share
Report
240 views • December 29, 2020
Robby Dinero, December 22, 2020

Robby Dinero, has become a known name in the New York area. He’s the owner of Athlete’s Unleashed in Orchard Park, near Buffalo, NY.
Dinero first made headlines back in April, when he refused to comply with the state and kept his gym open despite lockdown orders.
He most recently made national headlines when local small business owners chased the Erie County Health Department off his property, when they tried to shut down a protest gathering.
Dinero, with the help of prominent attorney Paul Cambria, has filed a lawsuit against New York State. The suit challenges Cuomo’s powers to execute orders without proper checks and balances, as well as the constitutionality of the lockdown orders individually and in their entirety.
The case goes before the New York State Supreme Court on December 23. If Dinero wins, small businesses and restaurants would be allowed to re-open.
This video, which I’ve posted to my tik-tok, has now gone internationally viral with over 100,000 views and over 20,000 likes in just 6 hours and spreading fast.
The video shows Dinero, telling about his kids, and how he won’t give up for them. It has generated comments showing support for New York small businesses and Dinero, from people all over the globe.

http://freedombeforefear.com/

https://timwalton.tv/?p=6746

https://www.theunleashed.us/
https://www.linkedin.com/in/robby-dinero-32578041
Keywords
usaresistancenew yorksmall businesslockdownrobby dineroathletes unleashed
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Failed foreign relations rebranded: Washington&#8217;s new slogan sells retreat as strength, and the vacuum is already filling

Failed foreign relations rebranded: Washington’s new slogan sells retreat as strength, and the vacuum is already filling

Lance D Johnson
FEMA Shifts Disaster Response Duties to States Under New Federal Plan

FEMA Shifts Disaster Response Duties to States Under New Federal Plan

Douglas Harrington
Lebanon summoned to a U.S. military headquarters: disarm Hezbollah or the occupation drags on, as U.N. peacekeepers head for the exit

Lebanon summoned to a U.S. military headquarters: disarm Hezbollah or the occupation drags on, as U.N. peacekeepers head for the exit

Lance D Johnson
How Democrats Will Destroy America If They Return to Power

How Democrats Will Destroy America If They Return to Power

Mike Adams
Farmers in Kansas, Iowa Voice Support for Trump, Republican Candidates Before Midterms

Farmers in Kansas, Iowa Voice Support for Trump, Republican Candidates Before Midterms

Douglas Harrington
The Board of Peace or the Board of Power? How Israel&#8217;s Veto Dooms Gaza&#8217;s &#8220;Stabilization&#8221;

The Board of Peace or the Board of Power? How Israel’s Veto Dooms Gaza’s “Stabilization”

Garrison Vance
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy