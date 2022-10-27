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https://gnews.org/articles/494495
Summary：Miles doesn't have any personal grudges with these people. But I have no It is all because of the elimination of the CCP. The 'New Yorker' will eventually be ruined by the great cause of the elimination of the Communist Party.