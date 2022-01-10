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Nov. 3rd Insurrection
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10 views • January 10, 2022
A whistleblower, with video evidence, naming names, is blowing the lid off the Nov. 3rd Insurrection. Stand with our guests Alex Newman, Reggie Littlejohn and Swoop, and never back down.
Our live shows can be heard Saturdays from 1 to 3pm EST on local radio FM station Fox News 94.9 WJJF - covering Connecticut, Rode Island and Long Island, NY. Listen live from http://freedomondeck.com/ - and find the archives there and on most video platforms, and on Spotify! Acquittal
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/freedomondeck/.
Email Chet and Brian at [email protected]
Email CV at [email protected]
Alpha Eye – novel by CV Berton available on Amazon: http://bit.ly/AlphaEye
https://libertysentinel.org/alex
https://www.womensrightswithoutfrontiers.org/index.php?nav=reggie-littlejohn
www.swoopsworld.com
Our live shows can be heard Saturdays from 1 to 3pm EST on local radio FM station Fox News 94.9 WJJF - covering Connecticut, Rode Island and Long Island, NY. Listen live from http://freedomondeck.com/ - and find the archives there and on most video platforms, and on Spotify! Acquittal
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/freedomondeck/.
Email Chet and Brian at [email protected]
Email CV at [email protected]
Alpha Eye – novel by CV Berton available on Amazon: http://bit.ly/AlphaEye
https://libertysentinel.org/alex
https://www.womensrightswithoutfrontiers.org/index.php?nav=reggie-littlejohn
www.swoopsworld.com
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