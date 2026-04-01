IRGC 89th wave of Operation True Promise 4, launched under the call 'Ya Haidar'

Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps:

As part of the 89th wave of Operation True Promise 4, launched under the call “Ya Haidar,” large-scale strikes were carried out using heavy, precision missiles (Qiam, Emad, and Qadr variants). Targets hit included key sites in Ramat Gan, Holon, Palmachim, and Bnei Brak, east of Tel Aviv.

Adding:

Iran has shot down two more American MQ-9 Reaper drones, according to CBS News.

Thus, the total number of MQ-9 drones lost by the US during the current campaign against Iran has reached 16. The average cost of one such device is around $34 million.