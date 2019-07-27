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Predicted: Disintegration of the USA. Plus: Abortion, Rape, Incest, & Hypocrisy
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85 views • July 27, 2019
Condemning an innocent baby because his father was a rapist is condemning yourself because it's a factual statistical inference that everyone alive is descended from acts of rape and incest. Plus, Neal Horsley appears on the Today Show around the year 2000 to describe the coming disintegration of the USA and the Klan visits an abortion clinic on Spring Street in Atlanta to encourage abortion.
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