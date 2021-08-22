Over 3000 Afghans Evacuated by British Military as 7 Die in Crowds Outside Airport

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Seven Afghan civilians have been killed in the crowds near Kabul's international airport amid the chaos of those fleeing.
The Defence Ministry said in a statement Sunday that "conditions on the ground remain extremely challenging but we are doing everything we can to manage the situation as safely and securely as possible."