What the jab has done....

This video is in German but it has English subtitles. It is truly shocking to see the damage this `vaccination` has done to people worldwide. What happened in Germany, has happened in every country worldwide. The new film UN-SEEN by Patricia Marchart and Georg Sabransky is dedicated to those children and young people who have suffered serious health and social side effects as a result of the coronavirus vaccination. It is a cautious film that does not make any loud noises. The focus is on the fate of the young people and their families. The film also gives a voice to proven experts in pediatrics, adolescent medicine and infectiology. It is a film that is intended to stimulate thought and discussion.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.