The Great Commission
Biblical Precision
Biblical Precision
6 views • 5 months ago

Jesus left a mission to his followers individually but because we are in BIG "Churches" we always leave that part of the work to someone else. The poem by Charles Swindoll is so realistic in describing the conditions today.

This is a story about four people named Everybody, Somebody, Anybody and Nobody. There was an important job to be done and Everybody was sure that Somebody would do it. Anybody could have done it, but Nobody did it. Somebody got angry about that, because it was Everybody’s job. Everybody thought Anybody could do it, but Nobody realized that Everybody wouldn’t do it. It ended up that Everybody blamed Somebody when Nobody did what Anybody could have.

The story may be confusing but the message is clear: no one took responsibility so nothing got accomplished.

May each of us see the advice of Jesus personally.


Keywords
spiritualjesussalvationlifechristianityliving
