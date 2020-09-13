BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Mark Passio - Tesla & Humanity's Missing Paradigm Shift
What On Earth Is Happening
What On Earth Is Happening
142 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
139 views • September 13, 2020
The manifestation of Free Energy through Tesla Technology is entirely dependent upon a particular type of Spiritual Paradigm Shift that must take place first in the body of Humanity. This Paradigm Shift was hinted at by Tesla himself, but unfortunately, that necessary shift in consciousness still has not occurred at the level required to break the stranglehold of our current corrupt, polluting and unsustainable energy systems. In this presentation, Mark Passio discusses what this spiritual shift in consciousness entails, and some of the reasons why we are still so far away from achieving it as a species.

Recorded January 12, 2019
At the Nikola Tesla Conference, New York, NY
Hosted By The Tesla Science Foundation:
http://www.teslasciencefoundation.org

Videographer: Nathan Ribble
Associate Producer: Leiha Boone
Video Editor: Jeff Ritter

Mark Passio's web site:
http://www.whatonearthishappening.com

Donate directly:
http://www.whatonearthishappening.com/donate

Donation Gifts:
http://www.whatonearthishappening.com/donation-gifts

Social Media:
https://www.facebook.com/whatonearth93
https://www.facebook.com/MarkPassioMedia
https://www.facebook.com/WhatOnEarthIsHappening
https://www.facebook.com/OneGreatWorkNetwork
Keywords
freedomnikola teslamind controlanarchyspiritualityoccultconsciousnessfree energyteslamark passiomoralitynatural lawoccultismwhat on earth is happeningnonprofits and activism
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Musk Says Ukraine Violated Starlink Terms of Service, Prompting Speed Restrictions on Military Use

Musk Says Ukraine Violated Starlink Terms of Service, Prompting Speed Restrictions on Military Use

Edison Reed
Senators: Trump Administration Illegally Withholding Secret FISA Court Ruling on Warrantless Spying

Senators: Trump Administration Illegally Withholding Secret FISA Court Ruling on Warrantless Spying

Douglas Harrington
War Department Presses Congress to Keep Its Current Name in Defense Bill

War Department Presses Congress to Keep Its Current Name in Defense Bill

Garrison Vance
Netherlands Plans to Cut 25,000 Government Jobs by 2035 in AI-Driven Overhaul

Netherlands Plans to Cut 25,000 Government Jobs by 2035 in AI-Driven Overhaul

Chase Codewell
Russia, Ukraine Fulfill Obligations Under Alyoshki Humanitarian Mission, Lantratova Says

Russia, Ukraine Fulfill Obligations Under Alyoshki Humanitarian Mission, Lantratova Says

Garrison Vance
Zelensky Rejects Trump Remarks as &#8220;Totally False&#8221;

Zelensky Rejects Trump Remarks as “Totally False”

Garrison Vance
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy