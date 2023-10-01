FLASHBACK: EPOCH TV The Beau Show | Bill Gates: “But Epstein Is Dead!”

EPOCH TV | The Beau Show
Bill Gates: “But Epstein Is Dead!”
Bill Gates is a major name in the philanthropic world, but his recent divorce from his wife Melinda and the revelation that he had a cozy friendship with Jeffrey Epstein has shined a new light on this man that seems to have received little criticism. I take a deeper look at the Gates Foundation and the history of a man who has spun a very careful image to the public.0
source:
https://youtu.be/fQO2WVPWFko?si=ywl5OP1VxC002dWj
#BillGates #JeffreyEpstein #GatesFoundation
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.