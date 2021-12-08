Amish First to Achieve Herd Immunity

Does "herd immunity" exist? Absolutely! The problem is that herd immunity through vaccination does NOT exist. The whole theory of herd immunity through vaccination is based on the documented proof of the natural immunity that occurs after natural exposure to certain antigens, not on any empirical evidence. You know, an experiment where two groups of people are challenged with the same antigen such as an identical virus, while the other "control" group remains unvaccinated. That's science. You'd think such an obvious experiment would have to be done in order to conclude that vaccines are "effective" in producing Herd Immunity, as folks like Pfauci speciously claim. But no! Such an experiment has NEVER ever been done. The best we can do is look at the Amish community, who don't ever get vaccines, yet they were the first Americans to achieve Herd Immunity during this plandemic.