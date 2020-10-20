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Health risks of face masks in the corona crisis
Data Dumper
Data Dumper
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12 views • October 20, 2020
Rico Brouwer with Colleen Huber, October 19, 2020

The unmasked buried the masked in the "Spanish Flu." What did people in masks die from? Bacterial pneumonia. Who knew this and wrote about it in 2008? Dr. Anthony Fauci.
Naturopathic Medical Doctor Colleen Huber explains the adverse health risks of face masks in the corona crisis. She's researched and published her findings which include reference to that of National Health Director Anthony Fauci who found in 2008 already that virtually all victims of the Spanish flu pandemic in 2018/2019 suffered and died from .. bacterial pneumonia.
Face masks have come into common use again in many countries including the Netherlands since mid-2020, for all age groups. Some aspect of this may be voluntary, but certainly much of this use is either accompanied by force, threats, subtle coercion, or a continuum of subtle to fierce societal pressures on the individual to conform to mask-wearing.

Links:

Colleen Huber on Twitter: https://twitter.com/ColleenHuberNMD/status/1316748361169465344
Research part I Masks, false safety and real dangers, Part 1: Friable mask particulate and lung vulnerability https://www.researchgate.net/publication/344360577_Masks_false_safety_and_real_dangers_Part_1_Friable_mask_particulate_and_lung_vulnerability
Research part II https://www.researchgate.net/publication/344661022_Masks_false_safety_and_real_dangers_Part_2_Microbial_challenges_from_masks
Website primary doctors https://www.primarydoctor.org/covid-19-is-a-lack-of-nutrients
Masks are neither effective nor safe https://www.primarydoctor.org/masks-not-effect
Dr. Fauci’s research (2008) https://academic.oup.com/jid/article/198/7/962/2192118

Potkaars Podcast

Website: https://potkaars.nl/blog/2020/10/19/health-risks-of-face-masks-dr-colleen-huber
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/Potkaarspodcast/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/potkaars
Keywords
healthcovid19face masks
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