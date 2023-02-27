RED WORMWOOD SYSTEM BODY LOUISIANA / METEOR HITS MICHIGAN + SONIC BOOM (PLANET X CAUSING CHAOS ON 🌎) / READ👇

Brandon cory Nagley





RED WORMWOOD-PLANET X SYSTEM BODY !SEEN FROM A PLANE OVER LOUISIANA/METEOR HITS MICHIGAN+SONIC BOOM SAME NIGHT MY DAD SAW ONE (PLANET X CAUSING CHAOS ON 🌎)READ👇

Today is now 2/26/23... i am showing as always the signs in the heavens that Jesus christ (known as yeshua in Hebrew, and called by many different names) warned to be seen before his second coming. Those signs specifically from the (planet x/ nemesis/ nibiru/ Biblical wormwood of Revelation 8/ the fiery red dragon (being planet x of Revelation 12) what NASA calls the planet 9 system evidence.. In todays video you'll see a woman was in a plane and caught one of the reddish planet x system bodies near the sun as you'll see it's no refraction or reflection as I put it into negative mode and another mode also so you all see it's no reflection. And objects are stationary as this one is in this clip as to where refractions and reflections bounce around. As the woman who caught this caught it over lake Charles Louisiana from her plane window.... Also thousands of dead birds were spotted in Indiana. It could be from many things weather from what the planet x system is doing to earth or from government garbage going on or to it could be from the massive train derailment 2 hours and 50 minutes away from me where the train derailment occured dumping thousands of pounds of poisons and dioxins into the airways that spread out to multiple U.S states rivers creeks waterways and by air. Either way not good... Though as bible prophecy states as is occurring world wide it says in the bible God would take away fish from the sea and birds from the air as is going on globally the last few years and moreso now... You'll see it looks like a large celestial body whether a planet x system comet like object or body of another solar system that entered ours ( as the government is tracking 3-4 systems a long with the planet x/nemesis system that invaded earths solar system and each system has their own asteroid debri fields) as you'll see the object passing bright fiery orange over Indonesia and no it's not your sun.... Just as you'll see one of the large comet-asteroid like objects passing in China also just caught around 2 days ago or so as the planet x system has a few large comet asteroid looking objects not including millions of asteroid debris and space trash in its tail not including other things entering earth's solar system as said... You'll see some biblical prophecy playing out in some news headlines and pictures caught by me like one picture I got 2 nights ago on a Mexico sky camera it looks like A planet comet object passing over Mexico as you'll see.. You'll Also see what my dad saw around 5 lights ago around 10 pm east coast usa time my dad saw a basketball size meteor come down not to far from us. Then come to find out the state above us in Michigan had a sonic boom with a meteor also so that tells me more than 1 came down nights ago because my dad didn't see any boom with the large green debri he saw come down...As you'll see the meteor that went over Michigan. As said first is coming in debris in clusters from planet x and 3-4 other debri fields... Soon millions will fall by waves. As I've seen in 7 fireball dreams from years back what was coming from the Lord in my dreams as I've spoken on my many prophecy-rapture+judgement dreams not including seeing Christ in a dream long ago with light pouring from his face as Revelation chapter says how his face shines as the sun. Just as people who die and return in ndes ( near death experiences) describe the same thing matching my dream and the bible. Time here is short. Love+forgive one another. You'll also see 2 CMES heading to earth from the sun within the next few days so everyone please stay hydrated and keep stress levels down... Newcomers, Jesus Christ is the only way to God and heaven ( John 14;6) and the only way to escape the judgement coming( REVELATION 3:10/ REVELATION 12:5/ 1 THESSALONIANS 4/ 1 CORINTHIANS 15/ john 14:3- bible references.) Pray if you have not accepted Jesus (yeshua) as Lord read BELOW my video in my comments section with my pinned main notes.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gEY1FE98iD4



