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It's all Theater: Federal Funding of Local Police
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40 views • July 30, 2021
One side claims the other is trying to “defund” or “abolish” police, while the other is actively trying to double federal funding - which, of course, comes with federal strings and federal priorities. But they’re all full of it - the feds shouldn’t be involved in local policing in the first place.
Path to Liberty. Fast Friday Edition: July 30, 2021
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Path to Liberty. Fast Friday Edition: July 30, 2021
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211
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