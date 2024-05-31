12 Diabetic Skin Problems & Top Signs of Diabetes on The Skin!

SugarMD, Dr. Ergin will talk about 12 diabetic skin problems he sees in his clinic, which are top signs of diabetes on the skin as well. Dr. Ergin will show photos of diabetic skin problems and talk about solutions to some of these problems. Whether you have type 1 diabetes or type 2 diabetes skin is an organ you can suffer the consequences of high blood sugar. This video will teach you what to look out for. Some of these problems are acanthosis nigricans, digital sclerosis, diabetic dry skin, skin tags, diabetic blisters, Open sores and wounds, and other signs of diabetes on your skin. Tune in. Resources as well as best diabetic supplements.





