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Dystopia | COVID 1984 | Brave New World
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40 views • June 19, 2021
Sam and Tim discuss COVID-1984 dystopian brave new world society and VARES data and much more…
Broadcasting in the California Central Valley Here:
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https://cmac.tv/series/weaponized-news/
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http://TimTruth.com
https://www.bitchute.com/timtruth/
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https://anchor.fm/weaponizednews
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Sources:
https://public.tableau.com/app/profile/alberto.benavidez/viz/WelecomeTheEaglesVAERS0611v3/Dashboard1
https://www.bloomberg.com/opinion/articles/2021-06-12/cdc-s-failure-on-covid-is-lesson-for-next-pandemic
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/cdc-vaers-data-deaths-adverse-events-covid-vaccines-including-children/
Broadcasting in the California Central Valley Here:
Comcast Xfinity Ch. 93, AT&T U-Verse Ch. 99
Cablecast app on Roku or Apple TV
https://cmac.tv/series/weaponized-news/
Share and Follow and Subscribe to Tim Truth
https://twitter.com/TimTruth1
http://TimTruth.com
https://www.bitchute.com/timtruth/
Share and Follow and Subscribe to Weaponized News
http://weaponizednews.com/
https://anchor.fm/weaponizednews
https://odysee.com/@WeaponizedNews:6
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/weaponizednews
https://twitter.com/WeaponizedNews
Sources:
https://public.tableau.com/app/profile/alberto.benavidez/viz/WelecomeTheEaglesVAERS0611v3/Dashboard1
https://www.bloomberg.com/opinion/articles/2021-06-12/cdc-s-failure-on-covid-is-lesson-for-next-pandemic
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/cdc-vaers-data-deaths-adverse-events-covid-vaccines-including-children/
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