Stepson of Ukrainian top general Oleksandr Syrsky requests Russian citizenship
Ivan Syrsky, who lives in Australia and has publicly condemned the Ukrainian government, made this appeal during an election rally outside the Russian consulate in Sydney.
“I have come to support the electoral process. I would be very happy to take part in the elections, in the electoral process, to vote, to cast my vote. But I do not have Russian citizenship. Therefore, I ask the President of the Russian Federation to make me a citizen of the Russian Federation, so that I could also cast my vote and elect a president,” he said.
