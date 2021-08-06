AxeTruth 08/01 Sunday Chopping Block – The Lierus Mutating Contradictions

Coronavirus is mutating into a massive mountain of contradictions.... the lie can not hold up on any of the merits as there are scenarios that will debunk every "health" recommendation by the CDC. All of this to user in communism under the guise of protection from deadly pandemics.. how deadly is a 99.97% survival rate ..



1.Something Changing rapidly they changing the algorithm blocking news from other countriesSomething Changing rapidly they changing the algorithm blocking news from other countries



2. the Press already in panic mode about the audits , Houston press publish article sayin .. If They “Prove” Biden Cheated, He’d Still Be President



3.Joe Biden Looks to Provide Free Lawyers at Border to Assist Hundreds of Thousands of Illegal Invaders as They Cross the Open US Southern Border



4. Its all about the MONEY , profits for the medical industrial complex



5. The WH is going down in flames their lies makes no sense. Joe Biden Looks to Provide Free Lawyers at Border to Assist Hundreds of Thousands of Illegal Invaders as They Cross the Open US Southern Border



6. Science says Delta variant has more deadly effect on the vaccinated,, so why should ANY GET VACCINATED based on the science.



7. Science says people are getting sick from a virus they have been vaccinated from by an unvaccinated person who isn't sick that's carrying the virus.... WTF...



8. Dr. Robert Malone inventor of MRNA says the vaccine is NOT safe



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