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One day in the life of Sri Chinmoy
MEDITATION
MEDITATION
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10 views • January 12, 2021
This is an early 16mm film of spiritual teacher Sri Chinmoy (1931-2007), produced around 1975. It starts with art. Sri Chinmoy is doing Jharna-Kala painting records and shows his work for the first time in public. One of the achievements was the creation of a big canvas, several meters long. Another chapter shows him in Samadhi in his home, a kind of highest meditation rarely seen in this form. But the film also shows Sri Chinmoy driving himself to the UN where he conducted twice weekly meditations for the staff. One film section is especially cute: you see him taking breakfast and he expresses his love for cucumbers. The last part shows him walking to a meditation on a meadow and then demonstrating several divine qualities and meditation techniques.
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godmeditationspiritualityprayerguruindiamastersri chinmoy
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