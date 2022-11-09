Planet X (Nibiru) May Be Closer Than You Know

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Creatrix13
November 8, 2022
Planet X AKA - Nibiru May Be Closer Than You Know. In Washington the subject caused some anxiety as the real possibilities that Planet X could suddenly appear was on topic.
Message from "Israeli News Live" https://www.youtube.com/c/StevenBenDeNoon and https://iconnectfx.com/ng/channel/israeli_news_live and https://israelinewslive.org/
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/2cxOJCyzK9eG/