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GLOBAL WARMING DOES NOT EXIST
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135 views • February 09, 2022
IT IS JUST AN INVENTION TO CONTROL THE WORLD AND MAKE HUMANS EAT THE MEAT THAT BILL GATES IS CREATING IN LABS AND ALSO HAVE GLOBAL WARMING GREEN LOCKDOWNS. ALL HISTORY IS A LIE (OR AT LEAST 99% OF IT) SEARCH FOR LHFE AND FOLLOW THE WHITE RABBIT. WE ARE CLOSE TO A NEW ERA BUT WE NEED TO WAKE UP!
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