© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
an0maly Martha's Vinyard Migrants 150 National Guard Sent To Deport Them To Military Base In Cape Cod
An0malyhttps://rumble.com/v1ke26u-marthas-migrants-150-national-guard-sent-to-deport-them-to-military-base-in.html
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GXoWHA-d_VE
https://www.facebook.com/An0malyMusic/videos/1472285416608059
https://www.bitchute.com/video/GXoWHA-d_VE/
Martha's Migrants: 150 National Guard Sent To "Deport" Them To Military Base In Cape Cod!