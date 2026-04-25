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🤡Clown Prince speaking from a glass cube after he got tomato sauce thrown on him the other day
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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The Clown Prince is speaking from a bullet proof glass cube after he got tomato sauce thrown on him the other day.

Exiled Iranian Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi addressed supporters from behind a bulletproof glass enclosure in Berlin.

Reminder: Pahlavi abandoned his country of Iran 47 years ago.

Adding:

US military bases and equipment across the Persian Gulf region suffered damage far worse than publicly acknowledged, with repairs expected to cost billions of dollars, according to NBC.

➡️Iran hit dozens of targets across US bases in seven Middle East countries, striking warehouses, command HQs, aircraft hangars, satellite comms infrastructure, runways, high-end radar systems, and dozens of aircraft.

➡️In the early days of the war, an Iranian F-5 fighter jet bombed Camp Buehring in Kuwait — despite the base having air defenses. It's described as the first time an enemy fixed-wing aircraft has struck a US military base in years.

This is huge on its own — the F-5 is a 1960s-era aircraft, essentially obsolete by any modern standard. Iran got a fixed-wing strike through US air defenses with a plane that predates disco.

➡️Iran used missiles, drones, and F-5 fighter jets — contradicting earlier US claims that the Iranian air force had failed to deploy fixed-wing aircraft against American targets.

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
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