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Silent War Ep. 6174: Russia on US Sanctions: US Declared War. Food & Energy Wars Ensue
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61 views • March 07, 2022
In this episode of The Silent War:
Russia says the US has Declared War, as I reported previously.
Energy, Gas, and Food wars are coming.
CNN leaves Russia after DISINFO law passes.
Biden destroying our relationship with allies, yet again.
Fauci's NIH has sent almost 1 million to Russia to torture cats, including removing portions of their brain and forcing them to walk on treadmills.
US Veteran and Oath Keeper Joshua James Pleads Guilty to “Seditious Conspiracy” After He Entered US Capitol and Screamed at a Cop after being tortured in the communist gulags for a year.
Government Prosecutors even Call In the Teenage Children of another January 6’er to the Stand As Witnesses Against Him!
All of this, and more.
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Russia says the US has Declared War, as I reported previously.
Energy, Gas, and Food wars are coming.
CNN leaves Russia after DISINFO law passes.
Biden destroying our relationship with allies, yet again.
Fauci's NIH has sent almost 1 million to Russia to torture cats, including removing portions of their brain and forcing them to walk on treadmills.
US Veteran and Oath Keeper Joshua James Pleads Guilty to “Seditious Conspiracy” After He Entered US Capitol and Screamed at a Cop after being tortured in the communist gulags for a year.
Government Prosecutors even Call In the Teenage Children of another January 6’er to the Stand As Witnesses Against Him!
All of this, and more.
For breaking news from one of the most over the target and censored names in the world join our 100% Free newsletter at www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/news
Also follow us at Gab
https://gab.com/nemosnewsnetwork
Nemos News is 100% listener funded. Thank you for your support in our mission to Break the Cycle of Fake News.
If you value our work please consider supporting us with our vetted patriot sponsors!
www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/sponsors
Shop Patriot & Detox the Deep State with www.RedPillLiving.com, Home of Sleepy Joe - the world's most powerful all natural sleep formula & The Great Awakening Gourmet Coffee for Patriots.
"Our Specialty, is Waking People Up."
Other Links
Join our Telegram chat: https://NemosNewsNetwork.com/chat
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