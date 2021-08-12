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Vax Logic--Few Pro's, Many Con's, Dr. Zellenco latest statistics on vaccine.
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171 views • August 12, 2021
Dr. Zev Zellenco has been treating covid from the very beginning. He is in New York and has treated over 6000 patients. He has also trained hundreds of doctors worldwide resulting in the saving of million's of lives. He gives an update on all the reasons why anybody should avoid this vax. The numbers he states are from mainstream medical sources such as the New England Journal of Medicine. Long term... he is not optimistic for the health prospects for those getting this vax.
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