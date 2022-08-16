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Dr. Jane Ruby Show: ACAM 2000 Is LIVE Virus That Will Start Smallpox Pandemic
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1019 views • August 16, 2022

Dr. Jane Ruby Show


Dr. Jane Ruby breaks the story of ACAM 2000, the 2nd shot for the fake Monkeypox outbreak, an unprecedented use of a live, unattenuated dangerous smallpox virus that will cause smallpox infections in the jabbed and those around them, alive for at least 6 weeks after a very complex 15 jab administration procedure…deadly to fetuses, breastfeeding babies, and the immunocompromised. Aready slapped with a “blackbox warning,” the FDA’s highest level of danger in the package insert, ACAM 2000 has already been labeled as the cause of huge numbers of myocarditis, fetal death and blindness. And former commercial airline captain, inventor, author, and chiropractor, Dr. Kevin Stillwagon joins Dr. Jane to sort it all out for you. This is the Dr. Jane Ruby Show and you’re about to enter Truth In Medicine.


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Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1g4lz3-live-7pm-acam-2000-is-live-virus-that-will-start-smallpox-pandemic.html


Keywords
healthfdaoutbreakvaccineinfectionsmedicinedangerousvirusdeadlyblindnesssmallpoxshotfetal deathlive virusmyocarditisdr jane rubydr rubypackage insertdr kevin stillwagondr janeacam 2000pandemic monkeypox15 jab procedurehighest level of dangerunattenuated
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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