Dr. Jane Ruby Show: ACAM 2000 Is LIVE Virus That Will Start Smallpox Pandemic

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Dr. Jane Ruby Show
Dr. Jane Ruby breaks the story of ACAM 2000, the 2nd shot for the fake Monkeypox outbreak, an unprecedented use of a live, unattenuated dangerous smallpox virus that will cause smallpox infections in the jabbed and those around them, alive for at least 6 weeks after a very complex 15 jab administration procedure…deadly to fetuses, breastfeeding babies, and the immunocompromised. Aready slapped with a “blackbox warning,” the FDA’s highest level of danger in the package insert, ACAM 2000 has already been labeled as the cause of huge numbers of myocarditis, fetal death and blindness. And former commercial airline captain, inventor, author, and chiropractor, Dr. Kevin Stillwagon joins Dr. Jane to sort it all out for you. This is the Dr. Jane Ruby Show and you’re about to enter Truth In Medicine.
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