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Never Loose A Tortoise Ever Again Neat Idea For My Giant Sulcata Giant Babies Like To Hide At Night
MyRubyCountry
MyRubyCountry
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20 views • March 17, 2021
I have been using this tape for many years now it works wonders.
If you have a tortoise that likes to hide then I recommend this, It is just a florescent clothing strip with a sticky back, they are available all over the internet.
Just clean and dry tortoise shell at the back and stick it on, you will need to renew it every so often but well worth a try.
It does not hurt and can be washed off.

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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