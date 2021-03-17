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Never Loose A Tortoise Ever Again Neat Idea For My Giant Sulcata Giant Babies Like To Hide At Night
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20 views • March 17, 2021
I have been using this tape for many years now it works wonders.
If you have a tortoise that likes to hide then I recommend this, It is just a florescent clothing strip with a sticky back, they are available all over the internet.
Just clean and dry tortoise shell at the back and stick it on, you will need to renew it every so often but well worth a try.
It does not hurt and can be washed off.
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If you have a tortoise that likes to hide then I recommend this, It is just a florescent clothing strip with a sticky back, they are available all over the internet.
Just clean and dry tortoise shell at the back and stick it on, you will need to renew it every so often but well worth a try.
It does not hurt and can be washed off.
If you like this video please thumbs up or subscribe for more content like this.
Thank You So Much For Your Continued Support.
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/MyRubyCountry
If you would like to help support our work: https://www.patreon.com/user?u=50992662
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