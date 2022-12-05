Trudeau fights CONVOY PROTESTS by PUNISHING ottawa businesses - July 27, 2022

This is an EPIC clip from a Rebel News video: "Solidarity convoy supports protesting farmers at Dutch embassy in Ottawa"
"And this video clip is ANOTHER excellent example, of WISDOM'S HEAVY HAND on "the officials"... to FORCE them to 'tell the TRUTH'. Notice how AFTER!... the officer BOASTS of his wickedness, and his unfair and unjust tactics - as he 'leaks OUT' the plan to punish BUSINESSES as "a PLOY to put pressure on the protesters"... he THEN!... REALIZES his 'mistake', and says... "NO more questions!" But Wisdom 'FORCES him' to keep on answering. NOT to worry... there will be MANY more "PUBLIC CONFESSIONS"... in the days to COME." (- from Our July 27, 2022 Blog)
We are most ACTIVE on Blogspot.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.