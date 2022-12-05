Create New Account
Trudeau fights CONVOY PROTESTS by PUNISHING ottawa businesses - July 27, 2022
TestimonyOfTheTwoWitnesses.com
This is an EPIC clip from a Rebel News video: "Solidarity convoy supports protesting farmers at Dutch embassy in Ottawa"

"And this video clip is ANOTHER excellent example, of WISDOM'S HEAVY HAND on "the officials"... to FORCE them to 'tell the TRUTH'. Notice how AFTER!... the officer BOASTS of his wickedness, and his unfair and unjust tactics - as he 'leaks OUT' the plan to punish BUSINESSES as "a PLOY to put pressure on the protesters"... he THEN!... REALIZES his 'mistake', and says... "NO more questions!" But Wisdom 'FORCES him' to keep on answering. NOT to worry... there will be MANY more "PUBLIC CONFESSIONS"... in the days to COME." (- from Our July 27, 2022 Blog)

testimonyomglawlessnessprotestersottawathe two witnessesrebel newsclosed businessesottawa policetrucker protesttestimonyofthetwowitnesses

