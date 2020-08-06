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Examining the new George Floyd body cam footage, if you were on the jury, would this change things?
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65 views • August 06, 2020
#Minneapolis #KeithEllison #MediaLies #GeorgeFloyd #Footage #BodyCam #Police
For the first time, two leaked body camera videos show the deadly encounter with George Floyd from the officers' perspective. Floyd is heard begging for help and calling for his mother for several minutes.
In one video, former officer Thomas Lane confronts Floyd and tries to get him out of an SUV, with a g** aimed in his direction. Later in the footage, Floyd drops to the ground as officers lead him toward a squad car.
"Stop falling down," one officer can be heard saying.
"I'm claustrophobic man, I'm claustrophobic, please man," Floyd responds.
The other video, also published by The Daily Mail, appears to come from the body camera worn by former rookie officer Alexander Kueng. It shows Floyd resisting the officers' attempts to put him in the squad car, and asking if he could be put in the front of the car instead.
Video Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YPSwqp5fdIw
Youtube: youtu.be/2y5l8muyuNQ
Bitchute: bitchute.com/video/AipGKTx1tfS4/
Brighteon:
Daily Motion:
For the first time, two leaked body camera videos show the deadly encounter with George Floyd from the officers' perspective. Floyd is heard begging for help and calling for his mother for several minutes.
In one video, former officer Thomas Lane confronts Floyd and tries to get him out of an SUV, with a g** aimed in his direction. Later in the footage, Floyd drops to the ground as officers lead him toward a squad car.
"Stop falling down," one officer can be heard saying.
"I'm claustrophobic man, I'm claustrophobic, please man," Floyd responds.
The other video, also published by The Daily Mail, appears to come from the body camera worn by former rookie officer Alexander Kueng. It shows Floyd resisting the officers' attempts to put him in the squad car, and asking if he could be put in the front of the car instead.
Video Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YPSwqp5fdIw
Youtube: youtu.be/2y5l8muyuNQ
Bitchute: bitchute.com/video/AipGKTx1tfS4/
Brighteon:
Daily Motion:
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