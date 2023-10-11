Create New Account
Has God Given America the Leadership it Deserves?
Is America's Leadership a Reflection of its Morality? Foolish beliefs bring forth foolish people. Foolish people create dangerous situations.


DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.  

Video Sources:

1. AmericasVoice.news - Stinchfield tonight - Biden admin still says climate change is the #1 threat.

https://americasvoice.news/video/dHEowh4ZslyioDg/?related=playlist


2. Bannon’s War Room - “How Long Until Gaza Happens Here?”: Sam Faddis Speaks Truth To The U.S. Border-Terrorist Crisis

https://rumble.com/v3obktd-how-long-until-gaza-happens-here-sam-faddis-speaks-truth-to-the-u.s.-border.html

