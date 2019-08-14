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If you aren’t concerned about the Chinese tanks lining up in Hong Kong;...YOU SHOULD BE! 1600-6P
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15 views • August 14, 2019
Residents of Hong Kong have been nervously watching Chinese military and police movements near their borders, fearing each new report of personnel or vehicles arriving near the border city of Shenzhen could be the prelude to a Tiananmen Square-style crackdown. The latest apprehensions involve a massive convoy of armed police vehicles, which mainland sources say are merely participating in a “large-scale drill.”

GUEST: From a New York communications and advertising background, Larry turned his attention to Washington in 2002, as a reaction to the over-regulation that was choking the aggressiveness out of capitalism and liberty. His immediate impact was felt where, under the tutelage of political consultant Dick Morris, Larry was able to influence key congressional and gubernatorial elections. Since then, Larry and PMI have been involved in hundreds of political contests, ranging from local, to state, to national, and even global contests, always with the same stalwart commitment to God, liberty and principled conservatism.

https://gundynamics.com

E-Militia Article: Convoy of Armored Chinese Police Vehicles Masses near Hong Kong http://ow.ly/AjGv30plxxR
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