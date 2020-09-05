"End Of Quote": Biden Goes Full Ron Burgundy, Accidentally Reads Teleprompter Cues

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But before we get the choreographed Q&A, you should know that Biden went full Ron Burgundy today - reading "end of quote" off the teleprompter.
The Friday flub comes just one day after Biden read 'topline message' off another teleprompter.
Souce : https://www.zerohedge.com/political/end-quote-biden-goes-full-ron-burgundy-accidentally-reads-teleprompter-cues