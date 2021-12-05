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El CO2 se toma unas vacaciones [Real Climate Science]
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11 views • December 05, 2021
Subtitulado al español por FLC @ Frotando la Costumbre.
Emitido el 29 de noviembre del 2021 por Tony Heller de Real Climate Science:
https://odysee.com/@TonyHeller:c
El cuento del cambio climático antropogénico: mentiras, mentiras, más mentiras.
Heller, Toto y compañía siguen exponiendo la farsa del calentamiento global con ciencia y archivo periodístico.
Emitido el 29 de noviembre del 2021 por Tony Heller de Real Climate Science:
https://odysee.com/@TonyHeller:c
El cuento del cambio climático antropogénico: mentiras, mentiras, más mentiras.
Heller, Toto y compañía siguen exponiendo la farsa del calentamiento global con ciencia y archivo periodístico.
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