Free energy genius Maxwell Sangulani Chikumbutso, from Zimbabwe (an impoverished 7th grade dropout with no technical training), invented a generator, car and drone powered solely by radio waves. The inventor’s devices are true over-unity energy machines, not relying on conventional power sources but harnessing energy from the cosmic field or radio frequencies. Sadly, he was assassinated by the global energy mafia in 2021 -- shortly after his wealthy investor friend Genius Kadungure who was worth hundreds of millions of dollars was murdered by being bombed in his car -- for challenging current energy paradigms and demonstrating new frontiers in clean, decentralized power generation through his extraordinary free energy devices. Since then, the media has been promoting deepfake videos and photos of him and also completely fake stories.





The name of his generator is "the greener power of green machine". The device produces pure renewable energy with no emissions, no noise, and no fuel consumption. Maxwell Chikumbutso has preternatural mental abilities. He does mathematics on a preternatural level. The advanced engineering math and diagrams that he needs just come to him in his dreams and even when he is wide awake sitting in a chair-- he then writes down everything that he sees. He sees the answers as clearly as if he is looking at another person in front him. Not only has he accomplished what Nikola Tesla failed, but has greater preternatural creativity than Tesla. Tesla only saw the diagrams and answers he needed in his dreams. Maxwell also invented a drone with a new preternaturally created computer code that is completely unknown to humanity.





God resists the proud. (St. James 4:6)





God reveals truth to the humble, conceals it from the proud. (St. Matthew 11:25)







There are numerous astounding preternaturally creative inventors in Africa who have no technical training at all. They are all poor and humble.



