【#FreeMilesGuoNow】03/18/2023 Iva, the singer of the song “take down the CCP”, shared his opinion: The arrest of Miles Guo matters to the American people.This actually has everything to do with our freedom and everything that is at stake in America. The CCP is at the very heart of all of our problems. They are the funders of the most crooked people in our government. They funded our DOJ. Because of the CCP, a lot of us get followed and watched. That is who we need to all get together against above everything else. And we need to stand with the Chinese people.





【#立即释放郭文贵先生】03/18/2023 《Take down the CCP》的歌手艾瓦与我们分享了他的观点：郭文贵被捕对每个美国人影响重大。这实际上关系到美国的自由及生死存亡。中共是我们所有问题的源头。中共是美国政府中最邪恶的分子的资助者，他们资助了美国司法部。很多美国人被跟踪监视，都拜中共所赐。中共是我们最需要团结起来反抗的组织。我们需要和中国人民站在一起。





