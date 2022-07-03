Hidden in Plain Sight Ep. 3.2 | Unbelievable 666 Symbolism |CERN, Gates, and Luciferase

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Discover the shocking truths about the most powerful entities on Earth, using Mark of the Beast symbolism for upcoming initiatives. This is Bible Prophesies coming to life before our very eyes. “Be shrewd as serpents, and innocent as doves”.
Episode 3.1: https://rumble.com/v1am3yc-hidden-in-plain-sight-ep-3.1-666-symbolism-why-this-matters-in-2022.html
Everything 666 and Luciferace.
https://thelightinthedarkplace.wordpress.com/2020/05/22/luciferase-quantum-dot-covid-19-vaccinations-the-bill-and-melinda-gates-satanic-agenda-video/
https://www.exposingsatanism.org/luciferase-the-micro-needle-vaccine-delivery-system/
https://www.winterwatch.net/2020/11/a-new-religious-cult-has-emerged-the-branch-covidians/
Branch Covidians stuff
https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-02-10-germany-advances-mark-beast-agenda-id2020-ratification.html
https://grandmageri422.me/2020/11/21/the-culling-of-the-human-race-part-2-altering-dna-luciferase-biogel-implantable-biochip-to-be-tracked-by-5g-technology-it-isnt-a-conspiracy-theory-when-they-are-openly-telling-you-what-they-w
https://www.henrymakow.com/2022/06/june-29---fidelito-in-the-doghouse.html
https://frankreport.com/2020/06/06/will-bill-gates-id2020-project-eliminate-suffering-or-achieve-new-world-order-tyranny/
https://www.modernatx.com/mrna-technology/mrna-platform-enabling-drug-discovery-development
https://www.globalresearch.ca/video-graphene-oxide-a-toxic-substance-in-the-vial-of-the-covid-19-mrna-vaccine/5750340
https://proippatent.com/Infocenter/detail/47/what-is-patent-060606-microchip-and-famous-bill-gates-patent-number?lang=en
https://awarenessact.com/truth-about-microsoft-patent-060606/
https://www.congress.gov/bill/116th-congress/house-bill/6666/text
https://www.exposingsatanism.org/luciferase-the-micro-needle-vaccine-delivery-system/
FLU DEATHS
https://www.yahoo.com/lifestyle/flu-deaths-dropped-97-percent-161139181.html
PFZER / BIONTECH - Approval by FDA applies to BioNtech
https://www.technocracy.news/author/patrickwood/?print=pdf
Medical Tyranny is the ONLY story right now.
https://www.technocracy.news/why-coverage-on-pandemic-tyranny-is-so-important/
https://frankreport.com/2020/06/06/will-bill-gates-id2020-project-eliminate-suffering-or-achieve-new-world-order-tyranny/While
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