Hidden in Plain Sight Ep. 3.2 | Unbelievable 666 Symbolism |CERN, Gates, and Luciferase

Discover the shocking truths about the most powerful entities on Earth, using Mark of the Beast symbolism for upcoming initiatives. This is Bible Prophesies coming to life before our very eyes. “Be shrewd as serpents, and innocent as doves”.

Episode 3.1: https://rumble.com/v1am3yc-hidden-in-plain-sight-ep-3.1-666-symbolism-why-this-matters-in-2022.html

Everything 666 and Luciferace.

https://thelightinthedarkplace.wordpress.com/2020/05/22/luciferase-quantum-dot-covid-19-vaccinations-the-bill-and-melinda-gates-satanic-agenda-video/

https://www.exposingsatanism.org/luciferase-the-micro-needle-vaccine-delivery-system/

https://www.winterwatch.net/2020/11/a-new-religious-cult-has-emerged-the-branch-covidians/

Branch Covidians stuff

https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-02-10-germany-advances-mark-beast-agenda-id2020-ratification.html

https://grandmageri422.me/2020/11/21/the-culling-of-the-human-race-part-2-altering-dna-luciferase-biogel-implantable-biochip-to-be-tracked-by-5g-technology-it-isnt-a-conspiracy-theory-when-they-are-openly-telling-you-what-they-w

https://www.henrymakow.com/2022/06/june-29---fidelito-in-the-doghouse.html

https://frankreport.com/2020/06/06/will-bill-gates-id2020-project-eliminate-suffering-or-achieve-new-world-order-tyranny/

https://www.modernatx.com/mrna-technology/mrna-platform-enabling-drug-discovery-development

https://www.globalresearch.ca/video-graphene-oxide-a-toxic-substance-in-the-vial-of-the-covid-19-mrna-vaccine/5750340

https://proippatent.com/Infocenter/detail/47/what-is-patent-060606-microchip-and-famous-bill-gates-patent-number?lang=en

https://awarenessact.com/truth-about-microsoft-patent-060606/

https://www.congress.gov/bill/116th-congress/house-bill/6666/text

https://www.exposingsatanism.org/luciferase-the-micro-needle-vaccine-delivery-system/

FLU DEATHS

https://www.yahoo.com/lifestyle/flu-deaths-dropped-97-percent-161139181.html

PFZER / BIONTECH - Approval by FDA applies to BioNtech

https://www.technocracy.news/author/patrickwood/?print=pdf

Medical Tyranny is the ONLY story right now.

https://www.technocracy.news/why-coverage-on-pandemic-tyranny-is-so-important/

https://frankreport.com/2020/06/06/will-bill-gates-id2020-project-eliminate-suffering-or-achieve-new-world-order-tyranny/While

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