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French Election 2022 Phase 1 - Voting Begins in France, Le Pen Closes in on Incumbent Macron - Will Le Pen DEFEAT the GLOBALIST this Time? - News WION, 041022
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120 views • April 10, 2022
Polling stations have opened across France for the phase 1 voting of a French presidential election. The second round of voting to be held on April 24th. Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen emerge as top candidates.
#France #MarineLePen #Macron
Thanks to WION for this video that I'm sharing. About Channel:
WION -The World is One News, examines global issues with in-depth analysis. We provide much more than the news of the day. Our aim to empower people to explore their world. With our Global headquarters in New Delhi, we bring you news on the hour, by the hour. We deliver information that is not biased. We are journalists who are neutral to the core and non-partisan when it comes to the politics of the world. People are tired of biased reportage and we stand for a globalised united world. So for us the World is truly One.
#France #MarineLePen #Macron
Thanks to WION for this video that I'm sharing. About Channel:
WION -The World is One News, examines global issues with in-depth analysis. We provide much more than the news of the day. Our aim to empower people to explore their world. With our Global headquarters in New Delhi, we bring you news on the hour, by the hour. We deliver information that is not biased. We are journalists who are neutral to the core and non-partisan when it comes to the politics of the world. People are tired of biased reportage and we stand for a globalised united world. So for us the World is truly One.
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