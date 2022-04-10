French Election 2022 Phase 1 - Voting Begins in France, Le Pen Closes in on Incumbent Macron - Will Le Pen DEFEAT the GLOBALIST this Time? - News WION, 041022

Polling stations have opened across France for the phase 1 voting of a French presidential election. The second round of voting to be held on April 24th. Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen emerge as top candidates.



#France #MarineLePen #Macron



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