"AMERICA WILL BE LIKE ZIMBABWE" - BLACK MARKET, $$ CRASH & HARD TIMES AHEAD

Today's word: The U.S. economy will collapse. America will become like a developing country seemingly overnight, with long-standing businesses and brands going bankrupt overnight. Losses, foreclosures, collapse of whole industries will follow when the USD dollar fails. Too Big To Fail is a myth, every bank will go under and the fixers won't be able to fix this one. A cashless society is the goal- the Beast system approaches and now all nations must enter a one world system that has no room for sovereignty or cash.





God says His judgements are set. They will not be "prayed away"- not for America. They are surely coming as written in many places like Jer. 50, Jer. 51, Isaiah 9, Rev 17, Rev 18 and many more. The USD will be destroyed by inflation until it can't do much and this nation will transition to Beast system money just like Zimbabwe. Digital transaction in the cloud, watched over by the govt, with track and trace on everything we do. The messages are clear- if you listen with patience you'll know what is ahead, and then know you must seek God for the way through, over, and around the time period that is already confronting all of us. There is grace given to true children of God.





