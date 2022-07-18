As the deep left become more desperate, despotic and dangerous, the MAGA posse, as war weary as we are, must stand up, stand tall and push back, and we must get tough! Guests include Bob Swick, Rebecca Oas and Hayward Gatch. Join us and be tough.

Our live shows can be heard Saturdays from 1:30 to 3pm EST on local radio FM station Fox News 94.9 WJJF - covering Connecticut, Rode Island and Long Island, NY. Listen live from http://freedomondeck.com/ - and find the archives there and on most video platforms, and on Spotify!

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/freedomondeck/.

Email Chet and Brian at [email protected]

Email CV at [email protected]

Alpha Eye – novel by CV Berton available on Amazon: http://bit.ly/AlphaEye