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The State of White America
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170 views • January 24, 2021
Jared Taylor explains that there is no unity in our “union,” that today literally nothing unites “Americans.” He points out that whites are the only group that it is OK to hate openly, and that many call for their replacement with non-whites.
Whites must wake up and reclaim their proud identity as a European people or be reduced to a despised minority in the land their ancestors built.
First posted on YouTube on February 5, 2019. American Renaissance was banned from YouTube on June 29, 2020.
Website: https://www.amren.com/
Gab: https://gab.ai/AmRenaissance
Telegram: https://t.me/amrenofficial
Whites must wake up and reclaim their proud identity as a European people or be reduced to a despised minority in the land their ancestors built.
First posted on YouTube on February 5, 2019. American Renaissance was banned from YouTube on June 29, 2020.
Website: https://www.amren.com/
Gab: https://gab.ai/AmRenaissance
Telegram: https://t.me/amrenofficial
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