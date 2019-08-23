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The Left Has Been Demoralizing America For Decades
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186 views • August 23, 2019
Yuri Bezmenov exposed weaponized propaganda in 1985 and America in 2019 appears to have been predicted by him 34 years later. Whistleblower Zach Vorhies joins Will to explain why demoralization allows America's enemies to win.
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